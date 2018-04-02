Former CM Digambar Kamat named guilty in several charge-sheets filed by the Crime Branch

Former chief minister from 2007 to 2012 of Goa Chief Minister Digambar Kamat on Monday said he has not been indicted by courts in any of the cases related to the mining scam in which he has been accused. The Congress leader, who was, has been accusing in several charge-sheets filed by the Goa Police’s Crime Branch in connection with the multi-crore scam.

“No court judgement has indicted me in the mining scam. The Supreme Court, which passed strictures against the BJP-led government (while quashing mining leases), never passed any such thing against my government,” Kamat said.

“My government did not stop mining activity. In fact, my government was responsible for ensuring that there was enough money in the hands of every mining-dependent person and their livelihood was protected,” he said.

Kamat was addressing a press meet, where outgoing Goa Congress president Shantaram Naik was also present. The mining industry in Goa faced a severe jolt in 2012 when the Supreme Court banned mining activities after massive irregularities in the sector came from dark to light.

The former chief minister said he will not give any suggestion to the BJP-led government in Goa on how to deal with the crisis though he knows ways to handle the situation.