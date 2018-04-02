Is it going to be a reality that Praveen Togadia era will be down memory lane ?

RSS (Rashtriya Swayam Seva Sangham) getting ready to prepare for the election in VHP (Vishwa Hindu Parishad) to alter the leadership of Thogadiya, but Thogadiya won in the past election in December with ninety percentage votes which leads him and gain victory. But RSS was not ready to accept the election result and eventually started to intervene with much ado with VHP superior leaders also but the showdown become peaceful by the pact regards that, re-election would be held again within six months period.

The new evoke of events in VHP is the results of the on-going Cold-War amid Modi and Thogadiya and Thogadiya often alleged that he will get killed is also a part of the same plot. According to the Modi team, Praveen thogadiya’s intervention was the result of U.P election failure and lack of the number of seats.

RSS strictly opinioned that Praveen Thogadiya will accept “Theevra Hinduthwa Agenda” and it is indeed to obstruct that ever. It’s not as simple Praveen Thogadiya making headaches according to the necessities for the government, so the companionship includes: Modi-Amit Sha-RSS team attempting to pulling together to knock down Praveen Thogadiya. It could be able to know soon on this month 14th.