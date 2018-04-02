Janata Dal (S) breaks alliance with Nationalist Congress Party

The Janata Dal (Secular) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was broken on Saturday after the NCP national president Sharad Pawar participating in Madhyavarti Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) programme in Belagavi.

The JD(S) and NCP had entered into a seat-sharing agreement, and the former had announced willingness to give between five and seven seats, especially in the Bombay-Karnataka and Hyderabad-Karnataka regions, where Mr. Pawar has following.

JD(S) state president H.D. Kumaraswamy told that the alliance was called off because of Mr. Pawar’s attending the rally organised on Saturday.