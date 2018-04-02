Kashmir witnessed for complete shut down, 17 killed in multiple encounters

The multiple encounters in the Kashmir Valley on Monday witnessed a complete shutdown amid security restrictions and curfew-like situation over the coordinated multiple operations in Shopian and Anantnag on Sunday. In the encounters, thirteen militants and four civilians were killed.

The authorities put tight curfew-mode restrictions in areas under seven police stations in Srinagar. Vehicles were moving in strict mode in Shopian and Kulgam. Security personnel were placed in tight security in large numbers in the areas where civilians were injured in the clashes on Sunday.

All educational institutes, markets, banks and petrol pumps remained shut down. There was skeletal traffic on the roads. At many places, security forces barricaded the routes with concertina wires and police vehicles in the city.

JKLF chief Yasin Malik was arrested on Monday morning. Other senior separatist leaders, including Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, were placed under house arrest.

Former Chief Minister and National Conference working president Omar Abdullah blamed Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for ”deterioration in situation” in the State. “Ms. Mufti’s biggest and least talked about failure has been the massive jump in the numbers of young Kashmiri men joining the ranks of militant organisations. Creations of the post-Burhan Wani rage, most of the militants killed yesterday were new recruits,” said Mr. Abdullah.

The slain militants were identified as Ishfaq Thokar, Aitmad Hussain Dar, Aqib Bashir, Sameer Lone and Gayas ul Islam Thoker, all residents of Shopian.