Leonardo DiCaprio still dating with 20-year-old model – Pics goes viral

Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly dating Argentinian model and actor, Camila Morrone, who is said to be 23 years younger than him. According to a report, DiCaprio is older than Morrone’s mother and was already basking in the success of Titanic when Morrone was born.

Page Six reports that DiCaprio and Morrone were spotted together in Los Angeles and again at a screening of Al Pacino’s film, Salome. Pacino, 77, is said to be dating Morrone’s mother, who at 41 is two years younger than DiCaprio.

Also Read : Bollywood celebrities who are over 40 and still unmarried – Photo Gallery

DiCaprio and Morrone have been spotted at several events over the last couple of months – Ellen DeGeneres’ birthday, a vacation in Aspen, and even at DiCaprio’s favourite club.

Page Six reports that they were first seen together in December, after DiCaprio split from his ex-girlfriend, model Nina Agdal.

The Oscar winner recently signed on to director Quentin Tarantino’s new film, which will mark his comeback after winning the Academy Award for The Revenant. Morrone recently appeared in the Bruce Willis action film, Death Wish