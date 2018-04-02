nation-witnesses-violent-protests-following-bharat-bandh

Bharat Bandh conducted by Dalit groups have turned violent in parts of the nation. The nationwide protest aims at the rollback of modification to the SC/ST Act suggested by the Supreme Court.

First reports of the protest turning violent emerged from Agra when local cops reportedly tried to contain a large group. This led to the protestors raising slogans and vandalising public properties. Later violence erupted in other parts such as Ludhiana and Zirakpur in Punjab.

The protest also affected train services in different parts of the country as the protestors blocked railway lines and stopped trains on Monday morning. Reports also suggest that in Bihar, Bhim Army protestors have blocked national and state highways thus affecting transportation.

It must be noted that the Bharat Bandh strike was called to protest against the Supreme Court’s order to dilute the stringent provisions mandating immediate arrest under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities (POA) Act. Various parties and groups have extended support to the strike.