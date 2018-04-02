PIA air hostess’ kind gesture wins millions of hearts

Rubina Javaid, who is an air hostess of the Pakistan International Airlines has won many hearts after a video emerged showing her kind gesture to an elderly passenger.

The video shows Rubina patiently feeding the elderly passenger as he was not able to eat on his own. The video was shared by PIA and has become viral on social networking media. Here is the video:

At PIA, passengers always come first! We care for our passengers’ needs & work with a passion to serve! Crew member, Rubina Javaid served an unwell passenger with her own hands on PK 760 & in return received lots of prayers for PIA! That’s all we could ask for! #PIA #PIACares pic.twitter.com/bbzI6KDq6f — PIA (@Official_PIA) March 29, 2018

PIA said, “Crew member, Rubina Javaid served an unwell passenger with her own hands on PK 760 and in return received lots of prayers and well wishes for PIA! That is all we could ask for.”