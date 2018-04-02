popular-news-anchor-commits-suicide-by-jumping-off-building

Radhika Reddy, a popular Telugu news anchor, committed suicide by jumping off the fifth floor of her residential building on Sunday night. According to sources, police have collected a suicide note written by the anchor herself which suggests that she had been suffering from depression.

Radhika’s body was found lying in a pool of blood by some neighbours who immediately called the police. The Kukatpally Police Station Sub-Inspector said that the anchor died on the spot due to a head injury. She also suffered from a leg fracture and other multiple injuries. The Sub-Inspector also told that the police have begun an investigation. Sources also claimed that Radhika committed suicide soon after returning home after work.

It must be noted that Radhika had recently divorced her husband. According to certain reports, Radhika’s only son is mentally challenged and this can be seen as a reason behind her depression.