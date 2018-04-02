Praveen Togadia about the failures of BJP Government

Vishwa Hindu Parishad chief Pravin Togadia slammed Narendra Modi-led central government and Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over a host of issues, including Ram Mandir, farmer suicides, shutting down of industries in UP and deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Togadia, who was in Moradabad to address VHP workers, said that the BJP has cheated people in the name of Ram. “They had promised to build a Ram temple, but now their government is telling us to wait until the court order. They seem to have forgotten the karsevaks who sacrificed their lives for the Ram temple,” he said.

“As many as 20 crore youths are jobless today and the government does not seem to be concerned about their future. After I arrived in Moradabad, I came to know that traders have suffered losses and workers have been committing suicide as several industries have been shut leaving thousands of labourers unemployed,” Togadia said.

The VHP chief continued his attack on Modi government in the presence of BJP mayor Vinod Agrawal. “We are on top in farmer suicides. We stand first in closing down of industries. We are a country where the highest number of people succumb to illnesses in the absence of proper healthcare,” he said.

Togadia also took on the BJP over the issue of resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits. On the issue of cow protection, he said, “Has this government done anything for cow protection or introduced a tough anti-cow slaughter law? The government has just not delivered on any front in the past four years. I have never questioned my elder brother’s (Modi’s) credibility in past, but now I am worried seeing his silence on all these issues.”