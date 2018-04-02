rahul-gandhi-criticises-bjp-and-rss-for-ignoring-dalits

Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for ignoring the sufferings of the Dalits in the country. He accused the ruling party of using violence so as to suppress all those who come in their way.

The Congress chief said, “It is in the DNA of the RSS/BJP to keep to keep Dalits at the lowest strata of the society. Whoever challenges this thinking, they suppress it with violence. Thousands of Dalit brothers and sisters are on the streets today to demand from the Narendra Modi government the protection of their rights. We salute them.”

Rahul Gandhi was responding about the Bharat Bandh in which Dalits took to streets in various parts of the country to protest against the dilution of the SC/ST Act. It must be noted that the Supreme Court had earlier diluted certain provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

According to latest reports, the Bharat Bandh has become pretty violent in several parts of the country. 3 people have died and many are reportedly injured.