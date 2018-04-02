rajiv-chandrasekhar-mp-resigns-from-asianet-news-and-republic-tv

Rajiv Chandrasekhar MP, chairman of popular Malayalam news channel Asianet news, has resigned from his position. He has also resigned from his post as the managing director of Republic channel. As per reports, Rajiv decided to resign so as to focus more on his duty as Rajya Sabha MP.

However, reports also suggest that Rajiv has given up his position as he is likely to become Central minister soon. Rajiv has released an official statement regarding his resignation from Republic channel. Earlier, there were accusations against Rajiv for running news channels despite being a member of the ruling BJP. However, it is said that in spite of resigning from the channels, Rajiv has maintained his shares through his company named Jupiter Capital.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi criticises BJP and RSS for ignoring Dalits

Rajiv Chandrasekhar, who is also the vice president of NDA in Kerala, has been serving as Asianet News chairman since 2006.