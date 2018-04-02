Renowned writer, Chetan Bhagat about to make a decision in ‘joining Congress’

Renowned writer, Chetan Bhagat, Sunday he tweeted that said he intended to join the Congress party. The tweet went buzz in internet more commented in the box by his fans and intimates, constantly after the tweet hit.

Read More: http://www.eastcoastdaily.in/2018/04/02/janata-dal-s-breaks-alliance-with-nationalist-congress-party.html

“Couldn’t take it anymore. The country needs to be fixed. Joining Congress. Will be supporting their Karnataka campaign. With RG, let’s make a better India. Need your blessings in what is a big move for me,” he wrote on social media site.