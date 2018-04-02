Sunny Leone survived the “real hatred” situation at the age of 21

Actress Sunny Leone stated that she faced “real hatred” situation before she came to India, at the age of 21. “Many people have the misconception that people started criticizing me when I decided to come to India, but that is not true. I started getting hate mails and criticism when I was around 21 years old. So it has nothing to do with the country, but society in general. That was the first time I faced real hatred,” Sunny told.

Sunny Leone’s life story will be portrayed in upcoming series Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. It will trace Sunny Leone’s life as Karenjit Kaur, from a middle class Sikh family in Canada to her transformation into the adult film industry and her subsequent Bollywood journey.

Sunny Leone told that her family helped to overcome the negativity and the hatred. “Like many families, there are some problems in our family too. There is love, hate; emotional moments in all our lives, but our parents protected my brother and me from all the negativity, as much as they could. But at the age of 21, when you see people are saying really nasty things about you, it affects you so badly… I was vulnerable and broken from within emotionally,” she said.