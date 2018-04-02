These are the highest tax payers in Bollywood industry

It is no surprise that the Bollywood actors have a huge set of follower’s base and many people look up to them. Although they portray heroic characters in their movies, the question is how much of those heroic bits do they really implement in their real lives. Most of the Bollywood actors draw a huge sum of money every year through their roles in movies and endorsements.

Kareena Kapoor

Most popularly known as Bebo,is one of Indian film industry’s most successful actresses Kareena made a point to get fit before starting her acting career and surprised everyone with her size zero figure which she achieved under the guidance of nutritionist Rujuta Diwekarthe beautiful actress paid Rs. 3.9 crores as advance tax in 2017.

Alia Bhatt

An award-winning and critically acclaimed actress.Alia Bhatt is often touted as one of Bollywood’s most sought after actresses of recent times.She debuted as a child actress in 1999 in Tanuja Chandra’s Sangharsh and almost a decade after that she debuted as a lead actress in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year.Alia Bhatt paid Rs. 4.33 crores as advance tax in the year 2017.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is a Very Beautiful and one of the highest-paid Actress in the world.She established herself as one of the leading & commercial successful actress in Bollywood.she has received several Awards and Nominations.Deepika Padukone Net Worth $8 Million and her Salary per film 15 Crores Rupees.she’s paid Rs. 10.25 crores as advance tax in the year 2017.

karan Johar

He is one of the most successful young filmmakers in Bollywood.Johar made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998.The film won eight Filmfare Awards in 1998,karan johar paid Rs. 11.7 crores as advance tax in last year.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan’s highest grossing movies have received a lot of accolades over the years, earning millions upon millions around the world.He got awarded the Padma Bhushan India’s third highest Civil Honour in 2010 by the Government of India.He is also Highest paid actor in Bollywood.The aamir khan paid Rs. 14.8 crores as advance tax in the year 2017.

Ranbir Kapoor

In competition,be it of any kind,the actor does not shy away from competing even with his seniors.The Ranbir Kapoor paid Rs. 16.5 crores as advance tax in the year 2017.

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma is one of the best standup comedians,India has ever produced.He made his debut on the small screen with the comedy show Sharma made his Bollywood debut in 2015 as the lead actor in Abbas Mustan’s film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.kapil sharma paid Rs. 23.9 crores as advance tax in year 2017.

Hrithik Roshan

The actor has established himself as a brand over the years.Apart from making money from films,he also receives hefty remuneration for promoting various brands as their brand ambassador.In 2017,the fit and fabulous actor paid Rs. 25.5 crores as advance tax.

Akshay Kumar

The multi-talented actor,who had been at the top position for several years in a row,slipped one position down in 2017.Khiladi Kumar paid Rs. 29.5 crores in 2017 as advance tax.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan paying Rs. 44.5 crore as advance tax for the fiscal year 2017.