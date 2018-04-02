this-is-what-sanjay-leela-bhansali-gifted-deepika-for-her-amazing-performance-in-padmavat

Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the finest actresses in Bollywood and with her latest movie Padmavat, the actress has reached even greater heights. Her portrayal of Rani Padmavati has been appreciated by audience and critics alike.

According to reports, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was so much impressed by Deepika’s performance that he even compared her to the likes of Vyjayanthimala, Hema Malini and Waheeda Rahman. He said,”Deepika is one of the finest artists I’ve worked with. She never surrenders to melodrama even when there is ample temptation to do so. Look at the scene where she gives a speech in front of the women before they commit Jauhar. Such control, restraint and so much emotive power without tripping over.From some angles, she reminds me of Vyjayanthimalaji. Sometimes she reminds me of Hemaji. And the grace with which she performed the Ghoomar dance reminds me of Waheedaji.”

The director also said that he was so impressed by the way Deepika performed in the ‘Jauhar’ scene that he gave her a special gift. “I was so overwhelmed by how she handled the scene that I gave her a Rs 500 note after she finished it. I am sure that token of my appreciation is more valuable and precious to her than the entire remuneration she got for the film,” he added. The director concluded by saying that he really wishes to do more films with the talented actress in the future.

Padmavat also featured Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. Though the film had to face many protests initially, it went on to gain RS 500 crores at the box office.