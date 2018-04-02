This is what Union IT minister has to say about linking of aadhaar with voter id

Union IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Sunday that he was personally not in favour of linking Aadhaar cards with electoral photo-identity cards (EPIC) of voters as the two serve different purposes.

“I am not saying this as an IT minister… My personal opinion is Aadhaar should not be linked with the voter ID card,” Prasad said at an event.

He said the government was not willing to face accusations of spying on people. “If we do this, our detractors will say, ‘PM Narendra Modi is snooping on us to know what we eat, which movie we are watching’ and so on. I don’t want that to happen,” the minister said.

The EPIC card has been linked with the web portal of the Election Commission of India and you will get election-related information such as your polling booth and its address. Aadhaar is not related to this,” he said