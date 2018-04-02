UAE Crown Prince orders to suspend a radio jockey for this reason

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, has ordered to suspend a radio presenter from working at a radio station in the emirate.

According to reports in Arabic media, the order was issued after the presenter’s rude behaviour when a citizen contacted him on air.

Also Read : Good conduct certificate is no longer mandatory in UAE

Sheikh Ammar stressed that the purpose of the programme is to listen to callers and help them resolve issues and complaints.

Last week, one called called the radio station complaining about inflation and its impact on the standard of living of citizens. The announcer interrupted him more than once, saying it was not true.