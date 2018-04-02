vk-singh-to-return-today-with-mortal-remains-of-38-indians-killed-by-isis

Union Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh is expected to return on Monday carrying with him mortal remains of 38 Indians killed in Mosul by the Islamic State terrorists. The Minister had left for Mosul on Sunday.

According to reports, though there are a total of 39 bodies, one is yet to be identified. After returning today evening, the minister is expected to travel first to Amritsar to hand over 27 bodies, and later to Patna and West Bengal.

ALSO READ: Mosul Kidnapping: government lied to us says victims’ families

The death of the 39 Indian construction workers kidnapped in 2014 from Mosul was confirmed by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on March 20 when she spoke at the Parliament.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had informed Parliament on March 20 that all 39 Indian construction workers kidnapped in 2014 from Mosul have been killed.