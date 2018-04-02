Winnie Mandela ex-wife of Nelson Mandela passed away at age of 81

African anti-apartheid fighter and former president Nelson Mandela’s ex-wife, Winnie Mandela passed away today at the age of 81, in a Johannesburg hospital after a long illness, spokesman Victor Dlamini said in a statement.

Winnie Mandela, who was married to Nelson Mandela for 38 years, played a key part in the campaign to end white-minority rule but her place in history was also stained by controversy.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is a South African activist and politician who has held several government positions and headed the African National Congress Women’s League.