A classic breakfast in a delicious twist

Eggs are a common item is most people’s breakfast menu. Let’s bring in a delicious twist. Check out this recipe.

HALF-AN-HOUR BREAKFAST RECIPES

DENVER SCRAMBLE TOSTADA

This features the ingredients of a classic Denver omelet: ham, cheddar and green pepper.

MAKES: 6 servings

TOTAL TIME: Prep/Total Time: 15 min.

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon butter

1/2 cup finely chopped green pepper

1/3 cup finely chopped onion

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/8 teaspoon salt

12 large eggs, beaten

1 cup cubed fully cooked ham

3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

6 tostada shells, warmed

Additional shredded cheddar cheese

READ ALSO: Bringing in the French-ness to your breakfast

DIRECTIONS

In a large nonstick skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add green pepper, onion, pepper and salt; cook and stir 2-3 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender. Add eggs, ham and cheese; cook and stir until eggs are thickened and no liquid egg remains. Serve over tostada shells; sprinkle with additional cheese.

NOTE:

Those ingredients that are not available in your region, use your creativity & mix n’ match or substitute it.