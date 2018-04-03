A fresh fruity start to your healthy breakfast

A gluten free breakfast- that is what most of the health conscious people are aiming for. So here is a simple not-so-gluten free, but a healthy breakfast.

HALF-AN-HOUR BREAKFAST RECIPES

YOGURT & HONEY FRUIT CUPS

This tasty combo of fresh fruit and creamy orange-kissed yogurt is guaranteed to disappear fast.

MAKES: 6 servings

TOTAL TIME: Prep/Total Time: 10 min.

INGREDIENTS

4-1/2 cups cut-up fresh fruit (pears, apples, bananas, grapes, etc.)

3/4 cup (6 ounces) mandarin orange, vanilla or lemon yogurt

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 teaspoon grated orange peel

1/4 teaspoon almond extract

READ ALSO: A classic breakfast in a delicious twist

DIRECTIONS

Divide fruit among six individual serving bowls. Combine the yogurt, honey, orange peel and extract; spoon over the fruit.

NUTRITIONAL FACTS

3/4 cup: 97 calories, 0 fat (0 saturated fat), 2mg cholesterol, 22mg sodium, 23g carbohydrate (9g sugars, 2g fiber), 2g protein. Diabetic Exchanges: 1 fruit, 1/2 starch.

NOTE:

Those ingredients that are not available in your region, use your creativity & mix n’ match or substitute it.