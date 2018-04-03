A fresh fruity start to your healthy breakfast

A gluten free breakfast- that is what most of the health conscious people are aiming for. So here is a simple not-so-gluten free, but a healthy breakfast.
HALF-AN-HOUR BREAKFAST RECIPES
- YOGURT & HONEY FRUIT CUPS
This tasty combo of fresh fruit and creamy orange-kissed yogurt is guaranteed to disappear fast.
MAKES: 6 servings
TOTAL TIME: Prep/Total Time: 10 min.
INGREDIENTS
4-1/2 cups cut-up fresh fruit (pears, apples, bananas, grapes, etc.)
3/4 cup (6 ounces) mandarin orange, vanilla or lemon yogurt
1 tablespoon honey
1/2 teaspoon grated orange peel
1/4 teaspoon almond extract
DIRECTIONS
Divide fruit among six individual serving bowls. Combine the yogurt, honey, orange peel and extract; spoon over the fruit.
NUTRITIONAL FACTS
3/4 cup: 97 calories, 0 fat (0 saturated fat), 2mg cholesterol, 22mg sodium, 23g carbohydrate (9g sugars, 2g fiber), 2g protein. Diabetic Exchanges: 1 fruit, 1/2 starch.
NOTE:
Those ingredients that are not available in your region, use your creativity & mix n’ match or substitute it.