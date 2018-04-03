A small section of Amazon workforce in India leaves 60 employees

A small Amazon section of workforce in India began lay off last week as part of a global restructuring, and more employees could be asked to leave following annual appraisals, according to two people aware of the developments.

60 employees of Amazon have left from its recruitment team last week, one of them said. The second person said there may be more leavings across teams as the company put 25% more employees on so-called performance improvement plans (PIPs) in the December quarter as compared with a year earlier.

Amazon confirmed the layoffs in India, saying it was a part of the company’s global process. “As a global organization, we have recognised the need to organise our teams to keep us agile and help us use our resources optimally. This has impacted a small number of roles within the company and we are providing complete support to the impacted employees, including the option of relevant internal postings and outplacement services,” a company spokesperson said, adding that Amazon continues to hire for multiple roles and currently has 4,000 job openings in the country, including several from previous years. ET reported in February that Amazon’s move to lay off hundreds of employees at its Seattle headquarters and global operations were likely to have an impact on its India business.

“This is part of a global reorganisation as Amazon and (CEO Jeff) Bezos look to strategically deploy resources into high-growth and priority areas to further drive the consumer flywheel over the coming years,” said Daniel Ives, chief strategy officer at New York-based market research firm GBH Insights.