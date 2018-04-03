AirAsia announces Flight Ticket offers from Rs. 1,999 : Here’s the details

AirAsia is offering international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,999 on select routes, mentioned the carrier on its official website – airasia.com. Bookings for AirAsia’s discount offer on international flight tickets are open till April 8, 2018. The travel period for availing AirAsia’s offer ends on September 30, 2018. AirAsia’s new offer requires flyers to make advance bookings, the airline added on its website. Currently, AirAsia India is also offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of R 1,399.

Details of AirAsia’s offer

“Hello summer! Fly to Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Bali, Singapore, Phuket, Auckland, Melbourne and more”, said AirAsia. The airline is offering international flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 1,999 on flights from Bhubaneshwar to Kuala Lumpur and Visakhapatnam to Kuala Lumpur.

Some of the other international all-inclusive fares offered under AirAsia’s offer include flights from Hyderabad To Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs. 5,999), from Jaipur to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs. 4,490), from New Delhi to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs. 6,290), from Bengaluru to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs. 5,399), from Chennai to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs. 4,899), among others. AirAsia is also offering connecting overseas from India through Kuala Lumpur. These flights include Bhubaneswar-Kuala Lumpur -Jakarta (starting at Rs. 3,785), Bhubaneswar -Kuala Lumpur -Phuket (starting at Rs. 3,495), Bhubaneswar -Kuala Lumpur -Johor Bahru (starting at Rs. 3,672), Bhubaneswar-Kuala Lumpur -Ho Chi Minh City (starting at Rs. 3,785), among other routes.

Terms and conditions of AirAsia’s offer:

1.The discounted tickets are available only for online bookings at www.airasia.com.

2. A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card, said AirAsia.

3. Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights, added AirAsia

4. All fares are quoted for single journey (one-way) only.

5. Offer is subject to availability and ‘AirAsia’s Terms and Conditions of Carriage’.