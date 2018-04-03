Arab on Dubai visit has been arrested for UAE visa fraud

An Arab on Dubai arrested for forging a man by posting an advertisement on Facebook, falsely claiming to have a tourist office which issued UAE tourist visas to Arabs, reported 24 website.

The Dubai Public Prosecution convicted the man of using his Facebook page to cheat the complainant and issue him a fake visa.

The victim stated that while browsing Facebook, he spotted an advertisement of an office that claimed to issue tourist visas for people of his nationality. He contacted it and transferred Dh500 as price for the visa.

Hereafter, office sent him a tourist visa, and he transferred the balance amount, as mentioned in the agreement.

However, later the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs found out that the visa was fake. The victim reported the matter to the police.