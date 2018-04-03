BJP leader burns eggify of PM Narendra Modi

BJP’s Morinda unit chief Jagdev Singh Bittu on Monday burnt the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was accompanies by members of the Savidhan Bachao Sangharsh Committee (SBSC) at Vishwakarma Chowk in Ropar district. Shiromani Akali Dal councillor Mohan Lal Kala also joined him.

Bittu led the protest with the members of the SBSC that comprised protestors from various Dalit organizations, including Bazigar Cell, Valmiki Sabha and others from Morinda. Bittu’s wife is a former member of Morinda municipal council while he had contested the civic body election unsuccessfully.

He admitted to have burnt PM Modi’s effigy and said, “I belong to the scheduled caste community that has always faced suppression. The BJP leaders here did not support us rather they moved against us. We have staged this protest by rising above the political parties. Even the leaders from other parties including the BSP and SAD, Communists and others extended their support to us.”