Case registered against BJP worker for firing during the violent SC/ST protests

A case has been registered against a BJP worker Raja Chauhan for firing in between the violent protests happening in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior against dilution of the Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe Act.

Chauhan was allegedly captured in camera for firing at the people during the protest . The death toll in Madhya Pradesh due to violent protests during the nationwide bandh called by several Dalit organisations against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has reached seven after one more person succumbed to its injuries.

Protests across the country turned violent on Monday after protesters resorted to stone pelting, damaging public properties and rail and various other blockades. Violent protests were reported from various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Gujarat, and Punjab.