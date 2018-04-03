Central Govt asks all states to identify selfie accident-prone zones

The next time a tourist attempts to take a selfie at an accident-prone area in India, they may be warned through public address systems and alert volunteers. People will also come across ‘no-selfie zone’ signages in such areas.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, minister of state for home affairs Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said the tourism ministry, taking note of accidents in the process of taking selfies at tourist locations has advised all state governments and UT administrations to safeguard tourists by declaring such spots as ‘no-selfie zones’.

The guidelines ask states/UTs to identify all tourist spots prone to accidents, install signages warning visitors of danger involved in taking selfies at such locations, post volunteers and tourist police at such identified spots, sensitise tourists through public address system, spread awareness through social media and barricade areas of possible danger.