Daughter went missing 24 years ago, man intercepted

A father whose daughter went missing 24 years ago, intercepted by the continues search all over. Wang Mingqing and his wife, from Chengdu, lives in China’s Sichuan Province, had been looking for their daughter for the past 24 years who was just 3 when she went gone in 1994. All their efforts paid off when the parents when their missing daughter named Kang Ying reached out to Mingqing after viewing news reports online, according to the reports.

A DNA test on April 1 confirmed that the girl is Mingqing’s long-lost daughter and now the parents are looking forward to a happy reunion as Kang Ying is scheduled to fly to Chengdu.

The girl went missing when her father Mingqing, who was a fruit-seller was then, left his stall for a few minutes and returned to find that his daughter had disappeared. The parents lodged a missing report of their daughter, put up posters, and even checked children’s shelters and hospitals in the hopes of finding her.

As an attempt to find his daughter, Mingqing started driving a taxi in 2015 so that he could share his story with as many people as possible to reach his lovely daughter. He managed to reach out to nearly 17,000 people asking them to spread his message across the Internet regarding the disappearance of his daughter.

Mingqing handed out cards with a photo and information about his missing daughter to passengers which are not only he did but also displayed details on his taxi.