Five-year-old-boy locked in abandoned car, dies of suffocation

A five-year-old boy accidently trapped inside in an abandoned car and died of suffocation in Kharabwadi area in Chakan, on Monday evening. Police suspect the boy to have entered the car while playing in the afternoon and got locked inside.

Pune rural police have identified the boy as Karan Pande, a resident of Kharabwadi. According to the statement given by Karan’s father to the police, he was playing in an open yard near his house around noon. But after 12 noon, he was not seen around. The family members then began searching for him.

Read More: http://www.eastcoastdaily.in/2018/04/03/police-beaten-up-youth-for-riding-without-helmet-watch-video.html

Station Duty officer, Ashok Salunkhe said, “The primary probe suggests that Karan might have entered the abandoned car while playing and then got locked in. Around 6 pm some people spotted him in the car and the family members were informed. He suspected to have died due to suffocation and excessive heat caused dehydration. He was rushed to the hospital but couldn’t survive the situation.