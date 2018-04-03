There is a girl we know, who came to Bombay with Rs. 500/- and now a superstar

Bollywood beauty, Disha Patani is currently one of the most happening heroines in the B- Town. She began her career with the Telugu film Loafer, opposite Varun Tej, and followed it with the Hindi sports film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, starring Sushant Singh Rajput

Disha said that she came to Mumbai with Rs 500 in her hand. I did not know anyone in Mumbai. All I Knew were eating, sleeping, and movies I did not come from a movie background so I did not have any friends who could help me to enter into the industry. At a point in time, my condition was so critical that I could not even afford to pay the rent to my house, said Disha.

However, luck was on her side and Disha managed to grab a few chances and proved herself as a worthy actress. On a contemporary note, her latest movie Bhaagi-2 is setting the box office on fire by collecting 25 crores on its first day. It is well known that this movie is an official remake of Telugu movie, Kshanam.

