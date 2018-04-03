South Indian Highest Paid Actresses of 2018

Tollywood Industry is being popular day by day.Tollywood is famous for best action, comedy and unique stories. The South Indian film industry is famed for having some of the most talented and beautiful actresses in India.

Here is a list of top richest and highest paid South Indian actresses in India:

Samantha Ruth

Third party image refer

One of the richest actresses in South Indian film industry in 2015 is Samantha Ruth, who is paid as much as Rs 70 lakh per movie. She makes huge sums of money from movies, modelling and television shows.

Shruti Hassan

Third party image reference

Next on this list is Shruti Hassan, who is the daughter of the leading actor, Kamal Hassan, who is as famous for her beauty as for acting talent. Her fees per film are nearly Rs 70-75 lakh and she also does modelling assignments and brand endorsements.

Priyamani

Third party image reference

With a whopping fee of Rs 70-75 lakh, Priyamani features next on the list of top 10 richest South Indian actresses in 2015. Besides working in Tamil and Telugu movies, this actress also earns money from modelling and TV shows.

Hansika Motwani

Third party image reference

Another one amongst the wealthiest South Indian actresses in 2015 is Hansika Motwani, the charming actress who started her career as a child artist on television. She has also worked in some Hindi movies before moving down South, where she makes up to Rs 80 lakh per movie.

Trisha Krishnan

Third party image reference

Among the richest South Indian actresses in 2015 is Trisha Krishnan, who is recognized for her talent and charm. Trisha earns as much as Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore for her movie, besides doing several commercials and television shows.

Kajal Agarwal

Third party image reference

Next on this list is the beautiful actress Kajal Agarwal, who has acted in Tamil and Telugu movies, in addition to some Bollywood movies. She is paid a sum of whopping Rs 1.2 crore per film.

Shriya Saran

Third party image reference

Shriya Saran is the next name on the list of top 10 richest South Indian actresses in 2015, who is paid Rs 1.5 crore for each of her movies. She has also acted in some Hindi movies, in addition to being a well-known face in the South Indian film industry.

Tammannah Bhatia

Third party image reference

Tamanna Bhatia is another popular and highly paid South Indian film actress, who has also received recognition in Bollywood, working with some leading banners. She receives a huge sum of Rs 1.75 crore per film.

Anushka Shetty

Third party image reference

The popular actress Anushka Shetty comes next on this list, making an incredible amount of Rs 2-3 crore per movie. Her Telugu debut came in 2005 and she has not looked back since then.

Nayanthara

Third party image referencer

Nayanthara, whose real name is Diana Mariam Kurian, tops the list of richest actresses in South India as filmmakers are ready to pay her incredible amounts up to Rs 2.5 to Rs 3 crore for each of her films. She is also considered as one of the gorgeous actresses in the South.

