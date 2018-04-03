IAF helicopter crashed while landing, all six people safe

An IAF chopper crashed while landing near the Himalaya shrine of Kedarnath. Six persons on board an IAF helicopter in safe mode no injuries.

A MI-17 chopper of the IAF crashed while landing at the helipad in Kedarnath, Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mangesh Ghildiyal said.

All six people on board ejected safely as the crash took place shortly before touching down at the helipad, he said.

The chopper was carrying heavy mechanical equipment from Guptkashi to Kedarnath for ongoing reconstruction work there, the DM said. The crash occurred at 8.20 AM, he said.

A court has been ordered for the investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident, official sources said in Delhi.