maharashtra-government-introduces-1-percent-reservation-for-orphans

Maharashtra government under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has passed a first of its kind resolution on Monday by announcing that it will provide 1 percent reservation to orphans in government jobs and education in the state. CM Fadnavis, who termed the reservation as parallel reservation, added that no caste certificate is required for availing this reservation.

According to the new reservation system by the Maharashtra government, 1% of the jobs available under the general category will be reserved for orphans. The chief minister said that with this orphans will be able to pursue higher education and government jobs after leaving the orphanages. He also made it clear that the reservation will also be applicable to all scholarship schemes, fee reimbursement schemes for professional courses and admissions in government-run hostels. The decision to introduce the parallel reservation was taken in the state cabinet meeting held today.

According to the GR issued by the government, orphan certificate will be given to those who are not able to trace their parents or any relatives and those who do not know their caste. It must be noted that Maharashtra, has a high number of orphans with around 3900 living in government-run orphanages and a larger number in private orphanages.