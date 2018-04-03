Actress Mouni Roy Looks Stunning in her Red Hot Saree: See Pics

Mouni is famous for her saree looks in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural series ‘Naagin’. Her love for good style and amazing fashion is never-ending. Nothing makes her look as elegant and as sexy as a saree does. She completed her look with golden earrings, red lipstick, and a bindi. She captioned the post saying, ”Saree for the day ~ a Tagore girl forever.”

Take a look at pics:

Colonel Patch & i at random A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Mar 31, 2018 at 7:50am PDT

Mouni Roy is all set to make her big Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar in ‘Gold’. She will be also seen in ‘Brahmastra’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt where she will play a negative character.