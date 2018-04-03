National Investigation Agency arrested 81 for the involvement in ISIS

The National Investigation Agency has examined 23 cases involved with terror group ISIS in which 81 people have been arrested and 39 are leave hurriedly to avoid the seize, the Lok Sabha was informed today.

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said some of the arrested and absconding accused have either provided or received funds for helping co-accused to go to the areas under the influence of Islamic State (IS).

“The NIA has investigated 23 cases related to ISIS in which 81 people have been arrested and 39 are absconding,” he said in reply to a written question.