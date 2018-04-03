Malayalam Actor Neeraj Madhav gets married: See Pics

Malayalam actor Neeraj Madhav got married on Monday. Pictures of the simple yet elegant traditional wedding ceremony which took place in a temple at Sreekandapuram in Kannur were shared by the actor on social media.

The bride is Deepthi, a native of Kozhikode. Dressed in white, the couple took their wedding vows amidst friends and family on Monday morning.

The wedding took place in a traditional Veli or Namboodiri style. Neeraj was dressed in white veshti with gold kasavu or border – traditional Kerala attire. The bride, Deepthi, looked stunning in a simple off-white mundu and veshti with thick gold borders, minimum jewellery and hair left loose.

Picture credits: Magsmen stories/Facebook

Neeraj, a talented actor, made his acting debut in 2013 with Buddy and has acted in a number of films since then including Drishyam, Oru Indian Pranayakadha, Oru Vadakkan Selfie, Kunjiramayanam, Oozham, and Oru Mexican Aparatha.

The actor debuted as a hero in Paippin Chuvattile Pranayam – a 2017 film directed by Dormin D’Silva with Reba John as the female lead.

Picture credits: Magsmen stories/Facebook

The wedding pictures are getting widely shared on social networking sites with hundreds of people pouring in their wishes for the newlyweds. The 27-years-old actor had announced his engagement to Deepthi on March 16.

Also Read: Mollywood Young Actor Neeraj Madhav Getting Married