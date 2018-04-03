One Jawan died, injured four others injured as Pakistani troops shelled mortars

An Army Jawan was killed and four others were injured on Tuesday as Pakistani troops shelled mortars at forward posts along the Line of Control in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Pakistan begun the cross-border shelling troops in Krishna Ghati sector on Tuesday morning, constantly for over two hours, which lead to injuries to five soldiers including an officer, an Army officer said.

A police official reported that a lieutenant and two junior commissioned officers were among the wounded and they were dispatched to command hospital in Udhampur district for the treatment.

Read More: http://www.eastcoastdaily.in/2018/04/03/pakistan-army-chief-approves-death-penalty-for-10-terrorists.html

Earlier, defense spokesman Lt Colonel N N Joshi reported that Pakistan Army began the firing from 7:00 am using small arms, automatics and mortars.

“Indian Army has retaliated strongly, effectively and proportionately to the unprovoked ceasefire violation,” he said.

This is for the third straight day that Paksitani troops have violated the ceasefire pact and targeted forward posts and villages in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

With the latest killing, the death toll in the Pakistani shelling along the LoC this year has ran up to 27and violation of agreement over 650 times this year.

The dead included 13 security personnel and five members of a family who lost their lives when a shell destroyed their house in Balakote sector of Poonch district on March 18.