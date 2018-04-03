PM Modi asks I&B Ministry to cancel order on fake news

In a recent development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked Information and Broadcasting Ministry to cancel its controversial circular that categorically stated that the accreditation of a journalist could be suspended for generating fake news.

According to PM Modi, the matter of fake news can only be addressed by the Press Council of India. It must be noted that a large number of journalists and opposition parties had condemned the I&B ministry’s new move. This has forced the PM to intervene in the issue and within minutes of his intervention, Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani acknowledged the fact that the new circular had certainly created debates that she was now ready to work together with journalists to fight fake news.

ALSO READ: This is how the Central government is planning to tame media

Earlier, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had issued a press release stating the accreditation of a journalist can be suspended or permanently cancelled if the scribe was found generating or propagating fake news.