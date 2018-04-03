Nine-month pregnant woman breaking the internet with her pole-dance (VIDEO)

Allison Sipes, a fitness instruction and pole dancer from Florida, USA didn’t stop her favourite activity even during her pregnancy.

Sipes told that she is 38 weeks pregnant and has been pole-dancing for the last 13 years. Sipes said she was careful only to perform tricks which she had mastered and not anything else that could put pressure on her belly.

She said: “I am currently 38 weeks pregnant. I have been pole dancing for 13 years so I have only been performing tricks on the pole that my body has been used to doing for a very long time. I am careful to only perform tricks I have mastered and ones that do not put pressure on my growing stomach”

She also told: “Pole dancing was business as usual until about 6 months, then the extra weight gain/weight displacement began to make it challenging strength wise, and with regards to what I was able to do safely with my growing belly.”

Sipes believes that except for highly strenuous extreme sports like skiing or scuba diving, one can continue their exercises through pregnancy as well.

Watch Videos:

