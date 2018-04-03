rahul-gandhi-takes-a-dig-at-central-government-for-taking-u-turn-in-fake-news-issue

Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked the Narendra Modi government for taking a U-turn in the fake news issue. According to the Congress chief, PM Narendra Modi ordered a U-turn after sensing increasing anger against the ‘fake news’ notification.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ordered the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to withdraw its controversial notification following widespread outcry and protests. Soon, the I&B ministry came out announcing that they have withdrawn the notification. This was when Rahul Gandhi launched his attack. “One can clearly see a loss of control and panic setting in now. Sensing mounting anger on the “fake news” notification, the PM orders a U-Turn on his own order. One can clearly see a loss of control and panic setting in now. #BasEkAurSaal” he posted on Twitter.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had issued a press release on Monday stating the accreditation of a journalist can be suspended or permanently cancelled if the scribe was found generating or propagating fake news.