Israelis are deserved to live in utmost peace on their own land, said Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, in another public sign of ties between Riyadh and Tel Aviv appearing to grow closer.

In an interview published, when asked if he believed the Jewish people have the right to a nation-state in at least part of their ancestral homeland, he said, “I believe the Palestinians and the Israelis have the right to have their own land. But we have to have a peace agreement to assure the stability for everyone and to have normal relations.”

Read More: http://www.eastcoastdaily.in/2018/03/31/saudi-forces-intercepts-and-destroy-houthi-ballistic-missile.html

Saudi Arabia, a holy birthplace of Islam and home to its holiest shrines may do not recognize Israel. It has updated for years that normalizing relations with Israeli withdrawal from Arab lands captured in the 1967 Middle East war, territory Palestinians seek for a future state.

“We have religious concerns about the fate of the holy mosque in Jerusalem and about the rights of the Palestinian people. This is what we have. We don’t have any objection against any other people,” Prince Mohammed stated.