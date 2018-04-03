sunny-leone-about-what-she-did-against-the-wishes-of-her-parents

Sunny Leone has been enjoying a dream run in B-town after starting her career as an adult film star. Now, she is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood. However, life wasn’t so easy for this star and she is planning to reveal those hardships and sufferings she underwent in her struggling days through her biopic ‘Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone’.

“I started getting hate mails and criticism when I was around 21 years old. That was the first time I faced real hatred,” she said in an interview.

The actress revealed that her biopic ‘Karenjit Kaur’ will be a show which will be streamed on the OTT platform ZEE5. According to her, the show is about her journey from a girl born in a middle-class Sikh family in Canada to an adult star and later to the superstar she is today. She adds,”Like many families, there are some problems in our family too. There is love, hate, emotional moments in all our lives, but our parents protected my brother and me from all the negativity, as much as they could. But at the age of 21, when you see people are saying really nasty things about you, it affects you so badly… I was vulnerable and broken from within emotionally.”

When quizzed about how her parents reacted about their daughter turning into an adult star, Sunny said,”Reverse psychology always happens and that was definitely the case with me and my parents. They were thinking that if they forcefully stop me, I might just gain more curiosity and then I might not return from that world. Of course, I went to a different direction that my parents did not want me to. But I want to say that I love my life the way it is and everything happens for a reason. I have no complaints.”

The actress, who has a huge fan base in India, is pretty excited that she got an opportunity to express herself through ‘Karenjit Kaur’. “When the producers of the show came to us almost a year ago, they wanted to unveil the real me. There is a curiosity about my life and there is a person who is not what you see on the internet. I know I could have kept my personal story to myself, but you see, through this show, I am actually getting a chance to express myself, my real self,” she added.