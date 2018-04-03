The houses of former MLA and ex-MLA, both dalits’, were set fire

The homes of a sitting and a former MLA, both dalits, were burned down by a violent mob on Tuesday afternoon in the Hindaun town in Karauli district of Rajasthan following which curfew was in order the area, a senior official said.

A mob nearly about 5,000 people set fire on the houses of sitting MLA Rajkumari Jatav and former MLA Bharosilal Jatav in the Hindaun City, district collector, Karauli, Abhimanyu Kumar stated.

While Rajkumari Jatav is from the ruling BJP, Bharosilal Jatav is a former Congress legislator who also served as a minister in the state. The incident occurred a day after Rajasthan and several other states saw large scale protests and violence during a ‘bandh’ called by dalit organizations.