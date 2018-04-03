There will be no re-examination for CBSE class 10 Maths, says HRD Secretary

After days of confusion regarding the re-examination of leaked class 10 mathematics exam, the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) has come out with a relieving announcement for the students. HRD Secretary on Tuesday announced that it will not be holding a re-examination of Class 10 Mathematics paper.

Earlier, he had announced that the CBSE re-exam for the Class 12 economics paper will be held on 25 April but a decision on the Class 10 maths paper has not been taken. According to sources, the CBSE after its assessment of a random sample of answer scripts showed no major departure from the performance of students in their internal assessment. This has prompted the board to believe that there is no point putting all children through the trouble of having to sit through the examination again.

The board had found itself in major trouble after it received a mail containing contents of the mathematics paper. The police and CBSE later confirmed that an e-mail was sent to the CBSE chairperson from a Gmail ID with images of handwritten question papers at 1.29 am on March 28, the day Maths exam. However, it denied all allegations by claiming that the exam head already began across the nation, when the contents of the mail got verified.