This is how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plans to fulfil Sanjay Dutt’s wish

The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has wrapped up her portions for Fanne Khan, is all set to fulfil her friend Sanjay Dutt’s longtime wish. According to latest reports, the 44-year-old actress will be next seen in the remake of Raat Aur Din which had Sanjay’s mother Nargis playing the main role in the original version.

It is reported that director Siddarth Anand will be directing the new version of the classic film. The 1967 film also featured Feroz Khan and Pradeep Kumar.

Apparently, Aishwarya will be playing a double role in the film. Recently, while confirming the news, Aishwarya also revealed that by acting in the film she is also fulfilling the wish of her dear friend Sanjay Dutt. She said that while they both were shooting for their film Shabd in 2005, Sanjay had expressed his wish that he would love to see Aishwarya reprising the character played by his mother. “I’ve been approached for the remake of Raat Aur Din, which is a great opportunity, and what’s funny is while filming Shabd, Sanju Sir (Sanjay Dutt) said he’d have loved for me to play the part, and I was very touched. We’re still working out the details,” she said.

The film will be produced by Arjun N Kapoor and Prernaa Arora and is expected to go on floors by the end of this year. Meanwhile, Aishwarya has finished shooting for Fanne Khan which also stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao.