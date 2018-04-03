this-is-what-an-emotional-ms-dhoni-had-to-say-after-receiving-padma-bhushan

Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was honoured with the Padma Bhushan award on Monday, had something emotional to say after receiving the prestigious title. The legendary cricketer also mentioned that it was a proud moment as the recognition was given to him while wearing the uniform of the Indian army.

Later, the cricketer posted an emotional message on his official Instagram page. He posted, “An honour to get the Padma Bhushan and receiving it in Uniform increases the excitement ten folds. Thanks to all the Men and Women in Uniform and their families for the Sacrifices they make so that all of us could enjoy our Constitutional Rights. Jai Hind.” It must be noted that Dhoni has been a great admirer of the Indian Army and has often visited the Kashmir valley to spend time with the students and army personnel there. The Indian Army had also conferred the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel to him on November 1, 2011.

Dhoni received Padma Bhushan from President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. No doubt, it must have been a special moment for our favourite cricketer to receive the great recognition wearing the uniform of the nation’s pride, the Indian army. We also sincerely wish that Dhoni will be able to inspire many youngsters to join the army.