this-is-what-happened-to-a-5-year-old-boy-who-got-trapped-inside-an-abandoned-car

In a tragic incident, a five-year-old boy who accidentally got trapped inside an abandoned car was found dead due to suffocation and burns in Pune. Police identified the deceased as Karan Pandey whose family has been searching for him for more than six hours before they found the dead body.

As per reports, Karan left home in the afternoon so as to play with his friends. However, it was too hot that the young kid opted to take shelter inside a left-away car that was parked in an open place in the neighbourhood. Police officials have confirmed that they have found burn marks on the boy’s face, neck and head which might have been caused by the metal parts that got heated up in the extremely high temperatures in Pune.

Police officer Pratima Navale said, “As per available details, the car accidentally got locked and the boy could not get out. He remained trapped inside for nearly six hours before his body was found. We have registered an accidental death case and investigating.” The officer also said that the police are investigating about the owner of the car and the reason behind abandoning the car for several weeks.