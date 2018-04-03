this-south-indian-actress-now-wishes-to-romance-ranbir-kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor has established himself as one of the best actors in Bollywood and has a number of fans. The young sensation who is still single is often seen in the gossip columns linked with various actresses. Recently a South Indian actress has come out revealing her love for the superstar and her wish to act with him.

ALSO READ: This is how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plans to fulfil Sanjay Dutt’s wish

Yes, the actress is none other than Rakul Preet Singh who acted opposite Siddharth Malhotra in Aiyaary. The actress, who made her debut in Bollywood through the film Yaariyan, has admitted that she is a big fan of Ranbir Kapoor. According to Rakul, Ranbir is so much talented as an actor and this has made her a fan. She also expressed her wish to act with the actor soon.

Rakul Preet is already a popular actress in Tollywood having shared the screen with superstars like Mahesh Babu, Junior NTR and Ramcharan. She is currently acting in an upcoming Bollywood film starring Ajay Devgn.