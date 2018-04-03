Youth arrested on charges of police assault

Youth seized by the traffic police at T Nagar in Chennai and arrested on charges of abusing and assaulting police personnel. The youth who came in a motorcycle along with his mother and sister was found before the arrest was made on the filed charges

.

According to police sources, M. Prakash (21) who works as a car driver, he visited T Nagar for the shopping on the Monday evening. Police get him caught and mentioned the reasons that for not wearing a helmet and riding triples.

An argument gets worsened, eventually, the police pulling the youth by his collar and he holding on to the shirt of another police official. A video grab in the busy shopping destination of Chennai shows the mother requested to the police to let her son go.

One of the Reserve Sub-Inspectors is seen pushing the woman down. She rises and again approaches him to spare her son. The RSI is again seen assaulting second time. By the furious anger, Prakash who is being held by another police official rushes forward to hold in force the collar of the RSI who assaulted his mother, twice infront of her. The mother and her daughter then pleaded with the police to leave Prakash. The incident happened in full public watch and was recorded in CCTV installed in the surround.

Police registered a case against Prakash under Section 294 (b) (uttering obscene words in public place), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees). He was produced before the Saidapet Judicial Magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

His mother Sangeetha who suffered chest pain allegedly after the police assault her with a walkie talkie, was taken to the Government Hospital for treatment. Prakash was lodged in Puzhal central prison.