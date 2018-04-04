139 Pakistanis top in the list of U.N terror: report

List of terrorists and militant groups has 139 entries from Pakistan alone in the United Nations Security Council’s updated list.

The major organizations like Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafeez Saeed’s Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), – listed as a person also wanted by Interpol for his involvement in terrorist activities- headed by Osama bin Laden’s heir apparent Ayman al-Zawahiri, identifies all those individuals who have lived in Pakistan, operated from there or have been associated with groups that used Pakistani territory for carrying out their operations, according to the reports.

The LeT is responsible for the Mumbai terror that caused to the loss of lives of 166 people, including six Americans.

In the list, the major convict is Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, an Indian national who, according to the U.N. Security Council, has held several Pakistani passports issued in Rawalpindi and Karachi, the report said. Dawood Ibrahim also contributed the plans and ammunition for the attack at Mumbai.

Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, most wanted fugitive in India who as the mastermind of the Mumbai bomb blasts in 1993 and convict of several crimes such as match-fixing and extortion, accrued a vast property portfolio across the Midlands and south-east in the U.K. as well as India, the UAE, Spain, Morocco, Turkey, Cyprus and Australia

Haji Mohammed Yahya Mujahid, LeT’s media contact, and Hafiz Saeed’s deputies, Abdul Salaam and Zafar Iqbal, are also listed. Like Hafiz Saeed, they are all most wanted terrorists by the Interpol.